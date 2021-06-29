PM Modi Inaugurates Zen Garden, Kaizen Academy at AMA, Ahmedabad, And Its Beautiful

NET Web Desk

On Sunday, June 27, PM Modi inaugurated the Japanese-style Zen Garden and Kaizen Academy at Ahmedabad Management Association (AMA) in Gujarat via video conferencing.

PM Modi thanked the heads of Hyogo Prefecture, especially Governor ToshizoIdo and Hyogo International association for their role in the establishment of Zen Garden and Kaizen Academy.

Glimpses from the Zen Garden inaugurated today at AMA, Ahmedabad. pic.twitter.com/b4CaE5rFeK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 27, 2021

PM Modi said that Zen Garden and Kaizen Academy is a symbol of spontaneity and modernity of relations between Indian and Japan,

It is built in a joint endeavour by the Japan Information and Study Centre at AMA and Indo-Japan Friendship Association (IJFA), Gujarat, the initiative is also supported by the Hyogo International Association (HIA), Japan. The Zen garden represents yin and yang, wind and water – two elements that connect the Earth and the Sky.

‘Zen-Kaizen’ at AMA seeks to showcase Japanese art, culture, landscape, and architecture. Sharing the glimpses from the Japanese-style garden, PM Modi said, the Indo-Japanese friendship and partnership during the Covid-19 crisis are more relevant for global stability and prosperity.