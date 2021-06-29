Sangam Bridge Connecting Pangin & Boleng in Siang Washed Away, Three Suspected Dead

Zangmu Dingla, NET Correspondent, Arunachal Pradesh

At 9 am on June 29th the famous Sangam bridge over the Siyom river was washed away with a ten-wheeler truck loaded with boulders on it. The three individuals in the vehicle also fell into the raging river.

The vehicle and its occupants couldn’t be rescued due to heavy rain and dangerous currents in the river.

This bridge connects Pangin and Boleng immediately in Siang district.

Communications have disrupted between Pangin and Pasighat near Rottung and Boleng at sangam.

This is the second major incident of Sangam Bridge. During Siang Flood in the 2000, it had got washed away earlier.

Sangam is the confluence point where the mighty Siang and Yomgo(Siyom) meet.