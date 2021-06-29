Tripura: Bharat Net Connections In 708 Panchayats

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

708-gram panchayats (GPs) and village committees out of 1178 in Tripura, have been connected with high-speed data connectivity.

An official of the IT department in Tripura informed that “The Bharat Net is being implemented by Bharat Broadband Network Ltd. (BBNL), a government of India undertaking through RailTel, a Govt. of India Enterprise and BSNL”.

The objective of the project is to connect all the gram panchayats with high-speed broadband through the optical fiber cable. Work is progressing to connect more GPs, an official from the directorate of information and technology said.

It also said that Digital Seva to citizens is being provided through (edistrict.tripura.gov.in) an online service delivery platform. It has been implemented in the state to deliver citizen-centric services online.

A total of 47 high-volume services including a permanent resident of Tripura certificate, marriage certificate, income certificate, survival certificate, etc. are being provided online till 31st May 2021.

These services are integrated with digital signature (DSC), SMS gateway, email gateway, payment gateway, CSC, CSC wallet, UMANG, DigiLocker, etc.