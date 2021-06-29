Tripura CM Biplab Deb Gives The Mantra Of ‘Shambad’, ‘Shabhab’ & ‘Shodachar’

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Claiming the formation of the government in 2018 a historic turning point, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Monday rolled out ‘Triple S’ formula for all BJP karyakartas to strengthen their booth-level organization in Tripura.

“We have to continue with the ‘Triple S’ mantra to further develop the organization”, he said while addressing at the ‘Karyakarini Baithak’ of Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party organized in a semi-virtual mode at party’s state headquarters here in Agartala on Monday.

Explaining, the Chief Minister said, “In Bengali, this ‘Triple S’ is ‘Sambad’ (news), ‘Sabhab’ (nature) and ‘Shodachar’ (good behaviour)”. Deb explained the organizational significance by explaining three words.

An “Ideal organizer must first be a good listener. The organizer has to check which news is right and which is wrong. There are many discussions in the organization. But we need to pay special attention to positivity. We have to practice the work style of the Prime Minister regularly. There is positivity in it. (We must practice) behaviour is an organizer’s speech, manners, style of language. All of these aspects make an organizer great”.

“If we can assimilate these three ‘s’ and take the work of the organization intensively to the booth level, then I can say that the Bharatiya Janata Party and its government will last a long time on the soil of Tripura. No force can stop it,” CM Deb added.

Along with Chief Minister Deb, the ‘Karyakarini Baithak’ was attended by BJP Tripura’s organizational in-charge Phanindra Nath Sharma, party’s state president Prof Dr. Manik Saha, Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma in Agartala while national general secretary Bhupendra Yadav and Tripura ‘Prabhari’ Vinod Sonkar addressed it virtually from New Delhi.

After a break of one year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the day-long ‘Karyakarini Baithak’ of the Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chalked out a road map to strengthen party organization in the next three months. Notably, the last such meeting was held on August 13, 2020, and was totally in virtual mode.