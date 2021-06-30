Arunachal Cabinet Approves Scheme To Support Children Orphaned By Covid-19

NET Web Desk

The Arunachal Pradesh cabinet under the chairmanship of CM Pema Khandu formally approved the Arunachal Pradesh Bal Seva Scheme to support children orphaned in COVID 19 pandemic. The scheme was announced by CM Khandu on 29th May.

The Cabinet further approved for renaming Government Institutions after prominent personalities who made important contributions to the state.

The District Hospital Raga has been renamed as Nido Techi Hospital Raga, while CHC Bhalukpong has been named after Sinam Dususow. The Government Middle School, Ompuli will now be known as Nabam Takey Residential School.

Earlier the cabinet acknowledging the contributions of Tapi Mra, the first male, and Ms. Tine Mena, the first women female Everester from the state and the Northeast, approved creation of two posts of Adventure Promotion Instructor in the department of Youth Affairs.

The State Cabinet also reviewed the status of COVID-19 and the status pf vaccination drive in the state.