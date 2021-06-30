Arunachal Pradesh: Coordination among Depts need of the Hour To Develop Urban Areas, CM Pema Khandu

NET Web Desk

Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu chaired a meeting on a GIS-based drainage master plan for the Itanagar capital region on June 29th Tuesday at the Capital Complex. The meeting was to deliberate on ways to mitigate flash floods and landslides often witnessed every year during the monsoons.

CM Khandu said almost 70% of causes for such floods are man-made and only about 30% are natural. He asked to take geographical and geological aspects of the region into account for the master plan. He also asked for a mechanism to be developed to stop rampant earth cutting, encroachment of natural streams, and disposal of garbage into drains.

“Construction of roads must also include construction of drains along the road by the same executing agency and the contractor,” he said.

Khandu also expressed concern over the confusion in rules of business amongst engineering departments like urban development, PWD, RWD, PHED, WRD, etc which has led to a lack of accountability & lackdasical maintenance of completed projects.

He directed the Chief Secretary to immediately bring clarity in business rules and roles of all such departments, especially those which have engineers in their payroll.

CM Khandu directed the department to minutely go through the GIS master plan on the drainage system in the capital complex, prepared by En-Geo Consultancy & Research Center, Guwahati.

“The plan is a roadmap to ‘what we need to do’. But now we have to concentrate on ‘how to do’. This needs brainstorming and coordination amongst all stakeholders which include the Itanagar Municipal Council and the Smart City Project besides the line departments,” he pointed.

To give the plan a trial, Khandu asked IMC Mayor Tame Phassang and capital MLA Techi Kaso to suggest two sectors – one each in Itanagar and Naharlagun, for construction of a drainage system based on GIS mapping.

A GIS-based Itanagar development master plan, a roadmap for the development of the capital region keeping in view the scenario of the next 25 years, was also presented to the Chief Minister on the occasion.

The master plan includes the identification and development of residential and industrial areas, sewerage and drainage, solid waste management, tourism, commercial corridor, public and semi-public spaces, etc. It also proposes a detailed plan for new roads, footpaths, interconnecting bridges, flyover, alternative routes, improvement of road junctions, etc.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Urban Development Minister Kamlung Mossang, Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso, Pasighat MLA Kaling Moyong, IMC Mayor Tame Phassang, the Chief Secretary, Finance Commissioner, Planning Commissioner, Secretary UD, and other officials of UD and Town Planning attended the meeting.