Etalin Hydroelectric Project: Arunachal Declines To Share Cost Benefit Analysis

–NET Web Desk

The Pema Khandu-led BJP government in Arunachal Pradesh has declined to answer about cost-benefit ratio analysis of the Etalin Hydroelectric Project in Dibang Valley. The query was under the Right To Information (RTI) Act.

The government said that it did not have the consent of the developer to declare about the cost-benefit analysis ratio.

It may be mentioned here that if the 3907 MW Etalin hydroelectric project is cleared, then it will involve the clearing of at least 270,000 trees in sub-tropical evergreen and rain forests in a vital tiger area.

The project is proposed to be developed by Etalin Hydro Electric Power Company Limited, a joint venture of Hydro Power Development Corporation of Arunachal Pradesh Limited and Jindal Power Limited (JPL) at the cost of about Rs 25,296.95 crore, reported The Hindustan Times.

“In response to a conservationist’s RTI query about the cost-benefit ratio on June 21, the state government said the information pertains to a third party and consent for disclosure was sought. M/S Etalin Hydro Electric Power Company Limited does not want to disclose information till FAC reconsiders it,” the report further added.

Environmental lawyer Ritwick Dutta, speaking to The Hindustan Times, said the cost-benefit ratio analysis is mandatory under the National Forest Policy and the Forest Conservation Act.

“The analysis is not third-party information. It is a public document for the benefit of the public at large. So, denial of information is illegal,” Dutta added.

“Some information can be the third party such as those involving patents or design of the project, but the ratio analysis can never be third party information. The state should make it public. They do not need the company’s permission to do that,” The Hindustan Times further quoted Dutta as saying.