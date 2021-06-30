Hyderabad Physicist Cracks ‘Riemann Hypothesis’ A Mathematical Problem Unsolved For 161 Years

NET Web Desk

A Hyderabad-based physicist, Kumar Eswaran claims to crack Riemann Hypothesis (RH), the notable mathematical problem unsolved for 161 years.

RH helps in counting the prime numbers, thereby giving a method of generating large random numbers.

First posited by Bernhard Riemann in 1859, RH is considered to be one of the top 10 famous unsolved problems by American mathematician Stephen Smale.

In 2000, it was declared as a Millennium Prize Problem – one of the seven mathematical problems selected by the Clay Mathematics Institute of Cambridge, Mass, USA.

A reward worth $1 million was announced for the person who solves it.

Eswaran is a mathematical physicist at the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology, Hyderabad.

According to the TOI report, over five years ago, Eswaran had placed his research on the internet.

“It was, in fact, back in 2016, that I first gave proof for the formula improved by the great mathematician Georg Friedrich Bernhard Riemann in the 1800s. I had put it on the web for open review and download after working on it for about six weeks. During 2018-19, I gave several lectures on the proof.” – asserted Eswaran.

The research paper was titled ‘The final and exhaustive proof of the Riemann Hypothesis from first principles’.

But concerning a reluctance on the part of editors of the international journals, this paper was not put through a detailed peer review.

After downloading the research thousands of times, an expert committee was constituted in 2020 to look into Eswaran’s proof. It consisted of 8 mathematicians and theoretical physicists.

Riemann Hypothesis can be viewed only from a technical point of view.

It will predict the solutions of an equation involving ‘L-functions’, which, at best, can be described as esoteric and abstruse.

“While one can easily count the number of prime numbers from say 1-20, it becomes a tedious task to calculate the number of prime numbers till one million or 10 billion. The hypothesis was important to prove as it would enable mathematicians to exactly count the prime numbers,” said Eswaran.