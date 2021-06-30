“I don’t think we’re alone” – NASA Administrator on UFO Report

NET Web Desk

On Monday, June 28, after reviewing a recent report, the NASA Administrator and former astronaut Bill Nelson says he doesn’t think we “are alone”.

The US Intelligence Pentagon’s recent report revealed the Navy Pilots have encountered more than 144 unidentified UFOs.

The report released on Friday, June 25, confirmed at least 144 cases of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) sightings by American Forces.

This report leaves more questions than answers.

Bill asserted the UAP sightings by the Navy pilots “may not be extraterrestrial,” and could be new technology obtained by an adversary country.

“Yes, I’ve seen the classified report. It says basically what we thought. We don’t know the answer to what those Navy pilots saw, they know that they saw something, they tracked it, they locked their radar onto it, they followed it, it would suddenly move quickly from one location to another.” – Bill asserted.

Nelson believes a detailed report can only be received once the James Webb Space Telescope launches this year.

He believes this telescope could find more planets, the home to intelligent alien life.