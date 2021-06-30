Mandira Bedi’s Husband, Filmmaker Raj Kaushal, Passes Away Due To Cardiac Arrest

NET Web Desk

On Wednesday, June 30 at 4:30 AM, Actor Mandira Bedi’s husband, filmmaker, and producer Raj Kaushal passed away at his home, after he suffered a cardiac arrest.

The 49-year-old is survived by his wife Mandira Bedi and their children Vir and Tara.

Although the family hasn’t given any official statement yet, director Onir who worked with Raj Kaushal on ‘My Brother Nikhil’ confirmed his shocking demise.

“Gone too soon. We lost Filmmaker and Producer @rajkaushal1 this morning. Very Sad. He was one of the producers of my first film #MyBrotherNikhil. One of those few who believed in our vision and supported us. Prayers for his soul (sic).” – Onir tweeted.

Actor Tisca Chopra tweeted, “Cannot believe #RajKaushal isn’t with us anymore.. just so shocking. My heart goes out to @mandybedi and her two lovely kids #RIP our happy smiling Raj.. your gentle soul will be missed”.

The filmmaker’s last post, circulated on the social media platforms dealt with partying with his wife and friends.

Ashish Chowdhury, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Mandira Bedi, Samita Bangargi, Zaheer Khan, and Sagarika Ghatge could also be seen in the pic. “Super Sunday. Super Friends. Super Fun #oriama” – Raj wrote in the caption.

Raj was one of the producers of the pathbreaking film “My Brother Nikhil”.

Kaushal directed three films in his career – Pyaar Mein Kabhie Kabhie, Shaadi Ka Ladoo, and Anthony Kaun Hai. He started his career as a copywriter.

When it came to films, he started by assisting Mukul Anand. He was also a part of Subhash Ghai’s Trimurti.

Kaushal came from an advertising background and routinely worked on ad films.