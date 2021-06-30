Manipur: CM Announces Twenty Lacs For First Constituency With 100% Vaccination

NET Web Desk

On Wednesday, June 30, the Manipur CM N. Biren Singh announced a reward worth Rs 20 lakh for the first constituency to achieve 100% inoculation against Covid-19.

Members of Legislative Assemblies are taking the responsibility to achieve 100% vaccination in their respective constituencies.

“With PM @narendramodi Ji’s resolve to vaccinate everyone at earliest, we have initiated measures like Hon’ MLAs taking up the responsibility to vaccinate people at constituency level. Today, I am announcing a reward of Rs 20 Lakh for the first constituency to be fully vaccinated.” – tweeted by Biren Singh.

COVID-19 has not only proven to be a health crisis but also a livelihood crisis, transforming itself into hunger and malnutrition havoc.

Mass vaccination drive which is referred to as a shield against the virus is now initiated by most of the constituencies in Northeast India. With half of them already achieved the feat.

Besides, the role of COVID warriors cannot be anyhow ignored for achieving this.

Bad roads, poor internet connectivity, minor glitches in the vaccine management application, or crossing myriad km through hilly terrains, the COVID Warriors have successfully acquired their part.

When people across the nation are still reluctant to receive the vaccination, Northeast India is following some unique steps to maintain the flow, thereby rewarding the civil bodies to encourage the initiative.

Earlier, MLA Rajkumar Imo of Sagolband Assembly Constituency, Manipur also announced cash rewards for localities within his constituency to strengthen the inoculation drive.

“Am announcing vaccination reward/prize of Rs 50000/, Rs 30000/ and Rs 20000/ for the top three polling/localities which has the best vaccination ratio by the end of August. Thank the Health Department and Imphal West DC for coordinating and making it possible.” -tweeted by the MLA.