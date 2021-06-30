Meghalaya Cabinet Minister James Sangma Visits Lukha River, Assures Remedial Measures To Curb Pollution

NET Web Desk

Meghalaya Cabinet Minister James Sangma visited the Lukha River on June 30th to assess the recent complaints about pollution.

The water of the river turned bluish due to acid mine drainage, causing concern in many circles. James Sangma in his visit to the Lukha River informed of the decision to initiate active steps through the Department of Forests and Environment to look into a long-term solution for the restoration of the Lukha river.

He also said that regular consultation with water restoration experts from the United States and Israel and phytoremediation on a pilot basis is being tried.

Phytoremediation looks at the utilization of algae for the removal of toxic contents from water. The pilot experiment has shown encouraging results will be scaled up in the coming days.

“We also plan to implement phytoremediation for other rivers, where issues range from high acidity to high alkalinity”, added Sangma.

Sangma also asked various stakeholders and members of the community to come forward saying ” We believe in cooperation because when it comes to nature, it belongs to everyone.”

He reiterated that striking a balance between economic activities and maintaining the environment is the need of the hour requesting the industries to follow all norms and guidelines.