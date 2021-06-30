Meghalaya: Mairang Sparks Demand For New Districts

Gargee Nandi, NET Correspondent, Meghalaya

To improve the livelihood of people and bring administration closer to citizens, on Monday the Meghalaya government announced the formation of the twelfth district of Meghalaya,- “Mairang”.

It is to be carved out before the upcoming Independence Day this year answering the dreams and prayers of many residents of the area.

The lives of the residents will be better by converting the Mairang sub-division of West Khasi Hills, into a new district, said Chief Minister, Mr. Conrad Sangma.

Speculations are about more of such demands arising after the announcement of Mairang as a new district. However, the CM ensured that each demand shall be contemplated only based on its merit.

KHADC Chief Executive Member, Titosstarwell Chyne and Shella MLA Balajied Kupwara Synrem met the CM on Monday on upgrading the Sohra civil sub-division into a district. According to sources, the residents have been demanding it since 1990 by the government.

“As people’s representatives, we can only pursue the matter with the government. We have asked our people to wait with patients since the government has its mechanism to examine this demand” commented Synrem, a member of KHADC.