Naseeruddin Shah Hospitalized After Being Diagnosed With Pneumonia

– NET Web Desk

Naseeruddin Shah

Ratna Pathak, Naseeruddin’s wife, and his children are by his side. “Yes (he has a) small patch and all under control. (He is) Responding well to treatment so hope he’ll be discharged soon.” – Ratna Pathak Shah told PTI.

Last year, reports about Naseeruddin Shah’s deteriorating health started to surface on social media. His son, Vivaan Shah had to put an end to all rumours of his father’s ill health with a tweet informing fans that the star was fine.

A notable figure in the Indian parallel cinema, Shah has portrayed some breakthrough films spanning his career, such as – A Wednesday, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Paar, Iqbal, Ardh Satya, Maqbool, Mirch Masala, Irada, Mandi, Charlie Kay Chakkar, Goatspeak and many more.

The multiple National Award-winning actor was last seen in the 2020 drama ‘Mee Raqsam’ and the acclaimed Amazon Prime Video series ‘Bandish Bandits’, Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Tashkent Files’ and Seema Pahwa’s ‘Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi’ released in theatres and later on an OTT platform.

On the work front, Naseeruddin Shah will next be seen in the upcoming film “Maarrich”.