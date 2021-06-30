Students Body Distributes Essential Goods In Aka Villages of Arunachal Pradesh

Zangmu Dingla, NET Correspondent, Arunachal Pradesh

In the wake of monsoon and Covid pandemic, All Aka (Hrusso) Students’ Union distributed free essential commodities to 1200 households of 29 Aka villages in four days in the West Kameng district.

Atul Thasusow, president of All Aka (Hrusso) Students’ Union said, “Most of the villages remain isolated during monsoon, especially, in June and July. There are many villages which are not motor-able.”

“Covid pandemic has yet added another trouble, and undoubtedly, they must be facing hard times. We have distributed rice, salt, tea leaf, sugar, and cold drinks to at least 1200 households in 29 villages.”

Atul Thasusow, expressed his gratitude to Executive Engineer of Power Department Tapi Ama Tai of Rupa, Assis Engineer of RWD Kinli Basar, Divisional Forest Officer of Bomdila Chukhu Loma and Divisional Forest Officer Vinet Jaiswal of Bhalukpong, well-wishers Mape Liphiyangsow and Gena Sidasow. The union informed that in second phase other remote villages will be covered.