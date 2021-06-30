Tripura BJP Ally IPFT’s MLA Resigns From His Seat, May Join Tipra Motha

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Tripura BJP’s ally IPFT’s Simna Constituency MLA Brishaketu Debbarma on June 29th Tuesday tendered his resignation from his seat.

In a letter to the Speaker of the Tripura Legislative Assembly (TLA) Brishaketu wrote, “I Sri Brishaketu Debbarma was duly elected as MLA from the 1-Simna (ST) Assembly Constituency in the Tripura Assembly Election, 2018 as a candidate from the IPFT and now due to some personal reason I am tendering my resignation as MLA from the said Assembly constituency; in this regard, I would like to request you kindly to consider my this letter as resignation letter attracting the above and also to accept the same immediately all modal formalities”.

A senior leader of TIPRA Motha confirmed that Brishaketu is going to join the TIPRA Motha day after tomorrow’s meeting with its chairman Pradyot Kishore Debbarman.

IPFT general secretary did not comment citing president NC Debbarma is looking after this.

Legislative Assembly Speaker Rebati Mohan Das has confirmed that he has received the letter from Brishaketu Debbarma. The speaker has called a meeting with Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, cabinet minister NC Debbarma & resigning MLA Brishaketu on June 30

It is worthy to mention here that the TIPRA Motha has won 18 seats in the recently held TTAADC election while 9 seats were captured by BJP and one won by an independent candidate. Moreover, BJP won 36 seats and IPFT won 8 seats in the assembly election held in March 2018.