1000 Schengen Visa Stickers Stolen From Italian Embassy In Pakistan

NET Web Desk

The Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs has reported the theft of around 1000 Schengen visa stickers from the Italian Embassy in Islamabad, Pakistan.

According to reports, 750 stolen visa stickers have serial numbers from ITA041913251 to ITA041914000 and the 250 visa stickers have the numbers from ITA041915751 to ITA041916000.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has informed the Interior Ministry and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) about a report of around 1,000 visa stickers stolen from the locker room of the Italian embassy this month.

Concerned departments have been requested to keep track of the visa stickers at all entry and exit points and report any seizure to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to Schengen Visa Statistics, Pakistan has been listed 11th country in the world with the highest rejected Schengen visa rates, following several African countries.

In 2021, the data revealed that 43.5% of visa applications from Pakistan had been rejected.

The Schengen Visa is a short-stay visa that allows a person to travel to any member countries listed in the Schengen Area, for 90 days for tourism or business purposes.

With no border controls within the Schengen Zone, this visa enables its holder to enter and freely travel within these countries.

Currently, there are 26 Schengen Countries – Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland.

Meanwhile, the theft of this visa has raised major concerns about the possibility of organised network of human traffickers or any forthcoming terrorist attacks.