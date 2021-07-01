Akhil Gogoi Likely To Be Released, NIA Clears Him Of All NSA Charges

NET Web Desk

NIA court cleared Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi and his three affiliates of all charges under UAPA, for their alleged role in the violent anti-CAA uproar in Assam in December 2019. He is likely to be released on Thursday as the charges have been cleared off. Akhil and his affiliates were accused in two cases under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

On June 22 Akhil and his two other associates were cleared of charges in the first case.

Gogoi and his three associates Dhairjya Konwar, Manas Konwar, and Bitu Sonowal were cleared from the NIA case registered case in which they were accused of having Maoist connections.

NIA was investigating two cases in which they were arrested for their alleged role in the violent protests, which were initially registered at Chabua and Chandmari as well. However, the court freed Akhil Gogoi from the charges registered in Chabua police station.

Later in the day, after the court sends the release order to the jail Akhil Gogoi is likely to be released while his three associates are already out on bail.