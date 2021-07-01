“Allocate Defence Budget For Specialized Drones”, Anand Mahindra On Drone Attacks

NET Web Desk

Chairman of Mahindra Group and the business tycoon, Anand Mahindra recently asserted the significance of a gradual change in mechanisms of warfare.

He suggested allocating a higher portion of the defence budget for procuring specialized drones as – Iron Domes of Israel.

“Mechanisms of warfare are changing. We have to allocate significantly higher portions of the defence budget for the acquisition of specialised drones. But we also should be working on concepts like the Israeli ‘Iron Dome’ to provide an effective cover from drone attacks.” – tweeted by Anand Mahindra.

Iron Dome Air Defence Missile System is an effective, truck-towed, multi-mission mobile air defence system that provides defence against short-range missiles and rockets.

According to the Israel Ministry, about 90% of the rockets have been intercepted by its flagship, the Iron Dome missile defence system in the recent Israel-Gaza Strip conflict.

Recently, on Sunday, June 27, low-flying drones were used to drop explosives at an Air Force Station in Satwari campus, Jammu & Kashmir.

While the second subsequent blast around 6 minutes later injured two Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel and damaged the office buildings.

Meanwhile, the probe has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) team led by SP Rakesh Balwal.

to develop a shield against these attacks, Grene Robotics developed India’s first autonomous drone defense dome system-“Indrajaal”.

Developed by Hyderabad-based Grene Robotics, Indrajaal can protect an area of 1000-2000 sq km per system against threats such as UAVs, incoming weapons, loitering munitions, low RCS targets autonomously.