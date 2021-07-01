Domestic LPG Cylinders Gets Dearer By Rs. 25

NET Web Desk

Effective from July 1, the price of non-subsidised LPG cylinders has been hiked by ₹25.

ANI said, domestic cylinder weighing 14.2 kg will now cost ₹834.50 and a 19-kg cylinder increased by ₹76 will cost ₹1,550 in Delhi. The price will be ₹834.50 per cylinder in Mumbai and Kolkata too while in Chennai, a non-subsidised LPG cylinder will cost ₹850.50.

LPG prices are revised at the beginning of every month however they remained unchanged in June. LPG price now has increased by ₹140 per cylinder in the last six months with the latest hike from July 1.

LPG prices were revised thrice in February — on February 4 a hike of ₹25 per cylinder, on February 15 a hike of ₹50 per cylinder, and on February 25 another hike of ₹25 per cylinder. Again in March, the price was hiked by ₹25 while in April, a ₹125 rise in LPG price was seen, and when international oil prices plunged a price cut of ₹10 was announced.

A selected group of consumers is provided with subsidies by the government. But unlike petrol, LPG is available only at the market price across the country.