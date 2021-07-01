Manipur : Curfew Extended In Seven Districts Till July 10

NET Web Desk

On Wednesday, June 30, the Manipur Government decided to extend the curfew in seven districts of the state till July 10.

Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Kakching, Thoubal, Churachandpur, and Ukhrul are the seven districts where the curfew is extended.

Relaxation will be given to certain specific activities in these seven districts.

The following activities will be allowed in the districts – agricultural activities and horticulture activities will be allowed.

Shops and establishments dealing with inputs like fertilizer, seeds, pesticides, mechanical tools etc. will continue to function.

Government offices of Agriculture and Horticulture Departments will remain open.

National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA) activities will work.

Meanwhile, stationery shops and opticians outside Thangal and Paona Bazaar will remain open from 10 AM to 2 PM on days when grocery shops are closed across the state.

According to the order, vegetable vendors and grocery shops will open for four days – July 1, 4 , 7, and 10 from 7 AM to 10 PM.

“Further opening-up will depend on the COVID scenario and the progress in vaccination,” the order added.