Mizoram: New High Pressure Fire Tenders Acquired, To Be Deployed For Disinfection

Ezrela Daldia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

Disaster Management and Rehabilitation (DM&R) Minister Lalchamliana commissioned three High-Pressure Fire Tenders for the Fire & Emergency Services Department of Mizoram today July 1.

Speaking at the function, DM&R Minister Lalchamliana said that there had been 49 cases of fire since April 14, and investigations found that most of these fires are man-made.

These three Fire Tenders with high-pressure pumps were acquired for Rs.1,39,50,000. According to Minister Lalchamliana, the three High-Pressure Pump Fire Tenders have been provided by Sova-High Tech Industries, Guwahati through a restricted tender.

The newly acquired fire tenders can carry 3500 liters of water.

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA informed that for now, these High-Pressure Fire Tenders will be deployed to disinfect vehicles carrying goods at Vairengte, Bairabi, and Kanhmun.