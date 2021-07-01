Principal Sentenced To 20 Years Imprisonment For Sexually Assaulting A Student

Bulo, NET Correspondent, Arunachal Pradesh

A sexual assault case of a minor dating back to July 2019 has come to a closure with the POCSO court, Basar finding the accused Jayprakash guilty under section-6 of POCSO act, 2012 as well as under section 377 of IPC.

Jayprakash was the principal of Silver Hill Public School in the Upper Subansiri district. He was accused of sexually assaulting one of his students. The victim’s father took to social media describing the ordeal creating a furor.

The court while passing the judgment observed that the accused maligned the image of teachers by indulging in one of the most heinous crimes against a minor.

Jayprakash has been served with a punishment of 20 years rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs. 2000 under the POCSO Act. He has further been awarded a jail term of 10 years with a fine of Rs. 1000 for committing unnatural sex with the minor boy under section 377c of IPC. Both the sentence terms shall however will be served concurrently.