Tripura: Runaway Drug Smuggler Rearrested

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Drug trafficker Faruk Ahmed Chowdhury (18), who had escaped from the toilet of a police station was grabbed again by Tripura Police with 24 hours of his escape.

The incident had caused emabarrasment for the Tripura police.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer Kanta Jangir and Kadamtala Police Station OC Krishnadhan Sarkar led by North District Superintendent of Police Bhanupada Chakraborty managed to arrest Faruk from Chandpur Halam slum area under Churaibari Police Station in North District.

Kadamtala police arrested had two international drug smugglers on June 28 based on a tip-off.

Meanwhile, work on a new building at Kadamtala police station premises had been going on for a long time. Accused Faruk Ahmed used that opportunity to go to the bathroom outside. Taking advantage of an unfinished ventilator of the Faruk escaped.

Based on a tip-off of Kadamtala police along with SDPO Kanta Jangir and a large TSR force apprehended Faruk from Shanichhara Chandpur Halam slum.