With Yet Another Extension AFSPA Completes Nearly 58 Years In Nagaland

NET Web Desk

On Wednesday, June 30, the Central Government again declared Nagaland as “Disturbed Area” and further extended the operation of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 for 6 more months.

According to the notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the entire state is determined to be in a “disturbed and dangerous condition”.

“Now, therefore, in the exercise of the powers conferred by Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 the Central Government hereby declares that whole of the state of Nagaland to be ‘disturbed area’ for a period of six months with effect from 30th June 2021 for the purpose of the said Act,” – the notification read.

The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (AFSPA) has been in force in Nagaland for several decades.

According to ANI report, the act grants special powers to the Indian Armed Forces in these disturbed areas.

The Disturbed Areas (Special Courts) Act, 1976, asserts that once declared “disturbed”, the area has to maintain the status quo for a minimum of three months.

Under this act, in a “disturbed” area, an officer has full power to warn, or open fire and other kinds of forces against the person who is acting against law.