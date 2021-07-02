Widespread Rainfall In Tripura, Causes Floods. 21 Flood Relief Camps Opened

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

This Monsoon Tripura has received 484 percent more rainfall than normal. After reviewing the rainfall report on Thursday July 1, the meteorological department said that 91.2 mm of rain fell across the state against an estimate of 15.6 mm . The unpredictable rainfall has had a severe impact on Tripura. The rivers are flowing near the danger level giving rise to floods.

The Southern districts of Tripura has received the highest amount of rainfall followed by West Tripura, Sepahijala, Dhalai, Gomati, North Tripura, Khowai and Unakoti.

According to the Meteorological Department, this monsoon season Tripura has already received 11 percent more rain than usual. There is a possibility of more heavy rains in the next few days.

A total of 2137 people from 556 families have taken shelter in 21 relief camps across the state. Relief materials have been provided by their administration. In addition 9 houses were completely damaged, 78 were severely damaged and 521 houses were partially damaged due to the rains. Many areas have been inundated. A petrol tanker and a goods vehicle overturned due to waterlogging on the national highway in Nailafa Para area of Ambassa sub-division in Dhalai district, about 82 KMs away from Agartala.

According to the State Disaster Management Office, the Khowai River is flowing very close to the danger level due to incessant rains. Various areas across the district have been flooded. As a result, many people have left their homes and taken refuge in relief camps.

Meanwhile heavy rains have disrupted vehicular traffic in many places. The national highway was blocked by fallen treesin 45-mile Atharmura hill for a long time.

On the other hand, two vehicles collided on the national highway in Shalbagan Nailafa Para under Ambassa sub-division. Reportedly due to floods the culvert was submerged. The drivers unable to perceieve the roads lost direction oveerturnng their vehicles.