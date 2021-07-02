Arunachal Pradesh: CM Pema Khandu Joins Media Fraternity Condoling Young Journo’s Death

NET Web Desk

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has deeply condoled the untimely demise of a young journalist Late Mintu Tamuli, who expired here on Thursday, July 1 due to cardiac arrest.

In his condolence letter to late Mintu’s father, Khandu said “I am shocked and deeply saddened by the news of the untimely demise of Late Shri Mintu Tamuli, a young and promising journalist of the state who died yesterday due to cardiac arrest.

Associated with several electronic media organizations including Frontier TV, News18 Assam NE, Pratidin Time, Times Now, Arunachal Vision, CDCN, and Arunbhoomi, Late Tamuli was just 32 years of age. Tamuli was born and brought up in Arunachal Pradesh while he originally hailed from New Rowmari in Assam.

“I am told, he had lost his mother early this year and I can very well feel the pain the bereaved family members might be going through now,” CM Khandu added

He said that the family is going through agonising times and people from every section of the society stand in solidarity with the grieving family.

“I pray Lord Buddha to bestow you with the strength to bear the irreparable loss. May his soul rest in peace in heavenly abode. With deepest condolences!” the message further added.

Earlier the media fraternity irrespective of their affiliations joined together to pay their condolences to the departed soul.