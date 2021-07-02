Assam-Mizoram Border Tension: Kolasib DC Calls For Calm As Additional Forces Are Rushed To Disputed Area.

Ezrela Daldia Fanai

Speaking to journalists at his office, Kolasib DC Dr. H Lalthlangliana requested the public to have patience and have faith in the Government regarding the recent scuffle between both states’ police forces at the Assam-Mizoram border.

Dr. H Lalthlangliana informed the media that he had brought the incident to the notice of his counterpart at Hailakandi. Tensions rose at Aitlang Zau ( a piece of land at the Assam-Mizoram border) when Assam police dismantled the camps set up by Mizoram police personnel sent by the Mizoram government to guard the Mizoram border.

Kolasib DC communicated the Mizoram govt’s displeasure to his Hailakandi counterpart on the actions of the Assam police.

He also assured that the Mizoram government has sent additional troops to the border who will camp at the lands of Mr. Lalchhandama and Mr. Darthanzauva at Aitlang zau.

Kolasib DC Dr. H Lalthlangliana also urged the people to understand the gravity of the Assam Mizoram border issue. He also requested NGOs, residents, and the general public to pay close attention and obey the State government’s directives.

Earlier tension along the Mizoram-Assam border continues after two makeshift huts erected by Mizoram police were allegedly damaged by their Assam counterpart on Thursday, an official said.

According to Kolasib district deputy commissioner H. Lalthlangliana, on June 30, Wednesday, based on a mutual agreement that allowed the deployment of forces by both states on either side of the borders, three makeshift camps were erected in the disputed area by the state police. Magistrate-level talks had agreed to deploy their forces on either side of the border without any confrontation. Lalthlangliana was declined by his Assam’s Hailakandi counterpart after a proposal of withdrawing forces by both states was put forward.

He said, “Two of the three makeshift camps erected by the Mizoram police were damaged by the Assam police during a confrontation between the two forces on Thursday.”

Lalthlangliana has blamed the Assam police for allegedly violating the mutual agreement and damaging the makeshifts camps. He said, “Both of us (Mizoram and Assam) have mutually agreed to station our forces at the disputed area to maintain peace as Assam refused to accept the proposal to withdraw both forces. We also agreed not to confront each other. The destruction of the makeshift camps was a clear violation of the agreement”.