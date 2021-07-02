Assam Police Nabs Drug Smuggler From Bhalukdubi, Retrieves Contraband Worth Rs 10 Crore

NET Web Desk

In a major breakthrough, the Assam Police has nabbed a serial drug smuggler, Jahangir Alom at Bhalukdubi, Goalpara district of Assam.

After raiding his residence, psychotropic substances worth of Rs 10 crore along with drugs were seized from the offender.

These drugs were all hidden in an underground room.

It was a mini factory run by Alom to make Codeine based cough syrups.

Cops recovered 3 machines utilized to mark label and seal the substances.

They have also retrieved 9 drums of raw material (4000 liters) to prepare cough syrups.

Meanwhile, Heroine, Yaba tablets, Nitrozepam tablets and Spasmo tablets were also recovered along with cash.

The police have also seized a Joseph Cyril Bamford Excavators Ltd. (JCB), Bolero pickup van, Alto automobile and an electric rickshaw from Alom’s residence.

“#FightAgainstDrugs. In a major breakthrough @assampolice nabbed a serial offender Jahangir Alom at Bhalukdubi and seized drugs & psychotropic substances worth Rs 10 cr. Alom ran an underground mini factory to make codeine based cough syrup. Determined to eliminate drugs cartel.” – tweeted by the Assam CM, Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The continual fight against drug menace has now been part of the routine police operations, the campaign that picked momentum after arrival of the new government led by Himanta.