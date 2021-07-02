Central Government Sends Special Medical Teams To Tripura, Manipur & Arunachal Pradesh To Curb Rising Covid Cases.

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

The BJP-led NDA government has dispatched a special doctors’ team to six states including three from the Northeast who have been reporting high positive cases compared to other parts of the country.

Aiming to strengthen various state and union territories’ efforts to fight against the novel coronavirus, the center dispatched multi-disciplinary teams to Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Manipur given the upward trajectory of COVID-19 cases being reported by these states.

Speaking with Northeast Today, Tripura COVID-19 nodal officer Dr. Deep Kumar Debbarma confirmed the report and said that a team of doctors will be visiting the state to review the preparedness and assist in fighting the virus.

“The central doctors’ team will be visiting the state. However, no official communication has been made yet. We are waiting for the team to visit and help us prepare better,” Debbarma said.

Teams will be supporting the states’ efforts for targeted COVID response and management, and effectively tackling of the pandemic.

A press statement issued by the ministry of health informed that the union government has been leading the fight against the global pandemic with a ‘Whole of Government’ and ‘Whole of Society’ approach.

“As an ongoing effort to strengthen efforts of various State/UT Governments for COVID management, the Central Government has been deputing Central teams from time to time to visit various States/UTs,” the press statement reads.

The statement also cited these teams interact with the state/UT authorities and get a first-hand understanding of the challenges and issues being faced by them to strengthen their ongoing activities and remove bottlenecks if any.

The team to Manipur will be led by Dr. L Swasticharan, Addl. DDG & director EMR; team to Arunachal Pradesh will be led by Dr. Sanjay Sadhukhan, professor AIIH & PH; for Tripura Dr. RN Sinha Dir professor.

“The two-member high-level team to these states consists of a clinician and a public health expert. The teams will visit the states immediately and monitor the overall implementation of COVID-19 management, especially in testing, including surveillance and containment operations, COVID appropriate behaviour and its enforcement; availability of hospital beds, sufficient logistics including ambulances, ventilators, medical oxygen, etc., and COVID-19 vaccination progress. The teams will monitor the situation and also suggest remedial actions,” the press statement reads.

The central teams will assess the situation and suggest remedial actions on public health activities to the respective state governments. A copy of the report will also be provided to the union health ministry at the end of the visit.

Meanwhile, Tripura so far has reported 66,629 positive cases out of which 62,130 persons have recovered leaving 3,816 active cases. The state has also reported 683 COVID-19 deaths.