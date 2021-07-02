Eight China-Manufactured Drone Cameras Seized From Indo-Nepal Border, 3 Bihar Residents Arrested

NET Web Desk

Recently, three people along with eight China-made drone cameras were arrested at the Indo-Nepal border in Bihar’s East Champaran district.

This incident occured barely after the last drone attack on Indian Air Force Station in Jammu.

According to Hindustan Times report, an FIR was lodged with Kundwa Chainpur police station in Sikarahana subdivision of the district.

Dayanand Kushwaha, a sub-inspector with 20th battalion of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), which guards the Indo-Nepal border, asserted that a white car (BR-06AW3210) was intercepted near Guwabari on June 26. This car had eight drone cameras packed in separate boxes.

The three arrested were identified as Vicky Kumar Rayniyar, Kishnandand Kumar and Rahul Kumar.

Vicky, Kishnandand and Rahul claimed to utilize the drones for the purpose of recording a wedding ceremony.

“However, we are investigating all possible angles. Dhaka SDPO (subdivisional police officer) is looking into the matter,” – said by Navin Chand Jha, superintendent of police (SP), East Champaran.