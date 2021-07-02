Man Killed By A Rock In A Freak Accident In Aizawl

Ezrela Daldia Fanai

Jonathan C.Lalruatfela (38) of Falkland while returning home from Synod Hospital, Durtlang Thursday July 2 at around 10:30 PM, got crushed by a loose rock which fell on him from a clif. Jonathan was travelling on his motorbike.

Witnesses claimed that Jonathan’s body was crushed from the waist-down.

Passersby immediately rushed to his help. Jonathan succumbed to his injuries on the way to Synod hospital around 11 PM.

Jonathan C.Lalruatfela is a Fireman working with Mizoram Fire & Emergency Services department.The road leading upto Durtlang has witnessed such incidents of loose rocks falling, especially during the monsoons.