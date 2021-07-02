Mizoram: From Countryside With Love, Free Vegetables For Aizawl, Courtesy Farmers

Ezrela Daldia Fanai

The farmers of Mizoram by their kind gesture to their fellow human beings in need are restoring faith to humanity. Mizoram has been in a state of lockdown since April 20 this year & since May 10, a total lockdown was imposed throughout the state.

In the capital Aizawl, all shops are closed with only those selling essential commodities are allowed to be opened for three hours in the morning, and vegetable markets opened only twice a week for a limited period and with limited options. Lockdown has made employment opportunities scarce for many daily wage earners in capital Aizawl. Their families staring down the barrel of a crippling financial crisis.

In a heart-touching gesture farmers of many villages of the countryside are sending truckloads of their fresh vegetable produce to different localities of Aizawl for free to provide succor to these families.

The vegetables are received by Local Level Task Forces (LLTF) of various localities and distributed among the needy. The agri-produce which the farmers send are gathered in each localities’ community and church halls first and later distributed to every household for free.

The Good Samaritan farmers are sending vegetables ranging from bamboo shoots, ginger, mustard leaves to baby pumpkins, etc.

Such acts of kindness during the pandemic, when many families’ earnings are dilapidated, are indeed an act that will forever be remembered by those receiving it. The residents of Aizawl city cannot thank the farmers of Mizoram enough for their generosity.