Myanmar Releases More Than 2,000 Prisoners Held Since Military Coup

NET Web Desk

Recently, Myanmar released more than 2000 prisoners including journalists and those held for participating in the protests.

Some activists described the stunt a tactic to divert the ongoing security crackdown.

On February 1, the military in Myanmar took power through a coup.

Since then, there have been an international outcry.

The army has been under pressure from Western countries and Myanmar’s neighbouring nations to release the detained.

“A total of 2,296 people have been released. They took part in protests but not in leading roles. They didn’t participate in violent acts,” – asserted by military spokesman, Zaw Min Tun.

According to Reuters report, this detainers were held under a law that criminalizes comments that could cause fear or spread false news and is punishable by up to three years in jail.