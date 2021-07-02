UNTABA & TNYF condemns Assam intrusion in Nagaland

NET Web Desk

Recently, the United Naga Tribes Association on Border Areas (UNTABA) & the Tsurangkong Naga Youth Front (TNYF) strongly condemned the Assam Government’s intrusion in Nagaland.

“The Assam Government is establishing camps for its Armed Forces and Forest Personnel.” – they asserted.

According to Morung Express report, UBTABA recounted the ‘Interim Agreement of 1972’. This decree says the Dissoi Valley and Tiru Reserve Forests fall under the ‘Sector F’ of the Disputed Area Belt (DAB).

Inspite of various agreements and meetings between the two states, the Government of India has been always engaged in organizing settlements in the border lines, which propelled the Merapani War in 1984.

Meanwhile TNYF accounted on the steps taken by the Nagaland Government to handle these border issues.

It urged the state government led by Neiphiu Rio to urgently establish border outposts and appoint Village Guards (VGs) to avoid further border encroachment issues, and curb the interference from Assam Government.