Women Personnel Of Assam Rifles Deployed In Jammu & Kashmir

NET Web Desk

Army personnel in Jammu & Kashmir have attained a significant support to smoothly conduct the security operations amid the terror attacks along with the Riflewomen of Assam Rifles.

The Riflewomen of Assam Rifles have been deployed at Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) in Ganderbal and some areas of Jammu.

They have been deployed in some areas of Kashmir where they help the male soldiers in frisking women and children at motor-vehicle checkpoints.

These Riflewomen also play an important role during cordon and search operations.

“We do all the duties that male soldiers do. We guard the gate, we man the bunkers, we go into cordon and search operations. There is no fear. This is part of our duty,” – asserted by Riflewomen Rupali Dhangar.

She has earlier served in Manipur and Nagaland before arriving in the valley.

They are happy that local girls look up to them for inspiration to dream bigger and aim higher in life.

“The Assam Rifles women were initially deployed in Kupwara district to check the rising drug trafficking. The male officials in the army were finding it difficult to frisk the women suspects moving close to areas along the Line of control,” – a senior official said.