93 Cases Of Delta Variant Found In Nagaland

NET Web Desk

On Friday July 2, the Directorate of Health & Family Welfare, Nagaland has reported the existence of 93 Delta (B.1.617.2) variant cases of COVID-19.

A total of 98 samples from the state were sent to National Institute of Biomedical Genomics (NIBMG), Kalyani, West Bengal for examination.

Out of these samples, 93 are from the Delta variant (B.1.617.2), 2 – Kappa variant (B.1.617.1), Alpha variant – 1. While, 2 of these results were not yet received.

The Delta plus (B.1.617.2) variant has recently been classified as the “variant of concern.”

“The state government will continue to send more samples for Whole Genome Sequencing regularly,” – updated by Dr. Neikhrilie Khimiao, Principal Director, Directorate of Health & Family Welfare.

Meanwhile, he advised the people to strictly adhere to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and stressed on the significance for mass vaccination drive.

“The Delta Covid variant, first detected in India, has now spread to more than 96 countries and it continues to mutate as it spreads across the globe.” – informed by WHO officials.