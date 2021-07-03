Advocate KN Bhattacharya Appointed Tripura Lokayukta

Abhijit Nath

On July 1, the general administration of the Tripura government issued a notification appointing Senior advocate Kalyan Narayan Bhattacharya as the new Lokayukta in Tripura for a tenure of three years.

Adv. Kalyan is the third Lokayukta in Tripura and the lawyer to hold the post after enactment of the Lokayukta Act in Tripura since 2008.

Senior lawyer Kalyan Narayan Bhattacharya’s name had been recommended after Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb’s consultation with the Speaker of the Tripura Legislative Assembly and the Leader of the Opposition.