Bollywood Power Couple Amir Khan And Kiran Rao Ends Their Marriage After 15 Years

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao, have released a statement announcing their divorce. The couple has been together for 15 long years. In the statement, they said that they had been planning the separation for a long time and while they would go their separate ways, they would continue to be co-parent their son, Azad. The statement also said that Paani Foundation will still be a joint venture of the former couple.

The couple’s joint statement read, “In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives – no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other.”

It further read, “We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does. We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together. We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about.”

“A big thank you to our families and friends for their constant support and understanding about this evolution in our relationship, and without whom we would not have been so secure in taking this leap. We request our well wishers for good wishes and blessings, and hope that – like us – you will see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey,” read the statement signed by both Aamir and Kiran.

Aamir was earlier married to Reena Dutta for 16 years but got divorced in 2002. From his first marriage, he has a daughter Ira and son Junaid. Aamir met Kiran on the sets of Lagaan where she was an Assistant Director. They tied the knot on December 28, 2005, after spending some time together and in 2011 the couple welcomed their first son Azad.