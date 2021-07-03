Crackdown Against Illegal Possession And Sale Of Contraband Intensifies In Arunachal Pradesh

By Tanu Bulo

Acting tough against rising drugs menace in the region, Itanagar Capital Police on Friday, July 2 upon receiving a tip-off from its sources conducted raids at Naharlagun and Itanagar and arrested multiple individuals for possession and sale of illegal drugs.

The raids led to the recovery of 2.9 grams of heroin and cash of Rs. 1,06,850 from the possession of Baharidun Ahmed, Ariful Ali, and Siraj Ali. Baharidun Ahmed used to bring narcotics from Banderdewa, Assam and sold it to people in the Naharlagun area. The peddlers revealed that most of their customers are young boys and girls.

Also, 1182.4 grams of cannabis from the possession of Tadar Kampung and 686.3 grams of cannabis from Habung Napi were recovered. Reportedly, both Kampung and Napi procured cannabis from suppliers and sold it to teenage boys and girls in Itanagar Capital Region and Papumpare district.

Eight plastic tubes containing supposed Heroin weighing 10.93 grams from the possession of Miss Toko Ripa were recovered as well

All of them were arrested and cases registered under NDPS Act.

Capital police in their statement have appealed to the general public to share any information regarding drug addicts and drug peddling to police to control the drug menace.

Drug addiction is hollowing many youths of the state. Meanwhile, in recent times several men in uniform including IRBn personnel have been caught in drug peddling cases which have received strong criticism from the common public. The state govt had earlier warned its govt employees to come clean on drug use or face legal action.