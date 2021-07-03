Facing Depleted Finances, NLFT May Start Extortions In Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

The National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) which was outlawed in the year 1997 is still operating from the soil of neighboring Bangladesh with two camps, a report prepared by state and central security agencies claimed.

The report also claims that most of the leaders of Biswa Mohan faction of NLFT are still in Bangladesh.

During a recent meeting in Agartala, this report was prepared and shared with NORTHEAST TODAY by sources in Tripura Police requesting anonymity.

“Deliberating upon inputs related to leadership profiling, organizational structure, and camps of NLFT (BM), the present strength of NLFT (BM) Outfits are about 40 and their leaders are mostly in Bangladesh”, the report stated.

It also says that NLFT advisor Biswa Mohan Debbarma is in Mizoram & Jacob Hrawngkhal in Myanmar. Secretary-General Utpal Debbarma, Finance Secretary Sonadhan Debbarma, and Youth Affairs, Culture, Agriculture Secretary Sachin Debbarma are in Bangladesh while Upendra Reang who is a Council Member presently looking after the organizational matter of the group after the arrest of Utpal Debbarma in Bangladesh.

The report highlighted that NLFT cadres have started mobilising in Tripura since March this year.

“A small group led by Dilip Debbarma influences Baramura Ranges, Khowai, Champahour, Mugiakami, Teliamura Police Stations under Khowai District and subsequently, the movement of this group is observed in Ganganagar, Raishyabari, Gandachera, and Chawmanu under district Dhalai”, the report claimed.

About the camps, the security agencies claimed that two camps including Silchari and Ujjanchari under District Rangamati of Bangladesh are still there while two safe houses are also being used by NLFT cadres including one is ‘Dhaka Safe House’ and another is ‘Chittagong Safe House’.

While the security agencies have claimed that the outfit is still active, but is facing financial difficulties. The organization, as well as top leadership, is under deep financial stress. To strengthen its finances the group is planning to intensify its extortion and kidnapping operations to raise funds.

“They are planning to serve extortion notice through their cadres who have undergone training in the recent past at Nabakchhara, Silchhari, and Segunbagan camps in Chittagong Hill Tracts of Bangladesh and came back to Tripura and presently scattered in many areas”, the report informed.

The report also claimed that NLFT (BM) group tried to influence the election process during the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council Elections held in April 2021 but failed due to the proactive role of the security agencies.