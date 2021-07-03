Manipur : Rina Akoijam – First NE Woman, Appointed Director General Of Audit

NET Web Desk

Manipur’s Rina Akoijam, an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer of 1997 batch has been appointed as the Director General of Audit (Infrastructure), New Delhi.

She is the first woman from Northeast to helm the post.

The eldest daughter of Akoijam Ranbir and Akoijam ongbi Chitrasakhi from Kwakeithel Nganapithong, Rina has contributed as resource person in various national and international programmes.

She is a post graduate in English Literature from Delhi University.

Rina previously served as the Principal Director of Audit (Infrastructure), New Delhi.

Prior to this, she has served in various capacities including as Principal Director of Commercial Audit & Ex Officio Member Audit Board III, New Delhi.

Rina has also served as the Accountant General (Audit) in Sikkim, Gangtok, the Principal Director (Central Excise), Principal Director (Northern Region), and Principal Director of Government Accounting Standards Advisory Board (GASAB) in the office of the Comptroller & Auditor General of India, New Delhi.

She was on foreign assignment as Programme Manager at the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI) Development Initiative, Oslo, Norway. Here, she managed to perform capacity development programmes for Supreme Audit Institutions in the Asia-Pacific Region.

Meanwhile, Rina has a rich and vast experience in public sector audit of both Central and State Governments in Meghalaya, Assam, Manipur, Sikkim, West Bengal and New Delhi.

She has also conducted international audits including audit of United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) headquarters at New York, UNICEF Supplies Division at Copenhagen, Denmark, and Cooperative Audits in the SAIs of the Pacific Region.

She is an INTOSAI Certified Training Specialist.

Rina has undergone training on Financial Attestation Audit at the National Audit Office, London, UK (2006) and Management Development Programme on Public Policy and Management at Goldman School of Public Policy, University of California, Berkeley (2014).

She studied in Little Flower School, Imphal. Rina attained several feats during her spanning career.

According to Sentinel Assam report, she was a gold medallist in the matriculation examination, and in 1986 topped the state of Manipur.

She pursued 12th standard from Delhi Public School, RK Puram in Delhi.