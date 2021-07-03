Mizoram: Assam Rifles Distributes Rations At Saiha With Mara Students Organisation

NET Web Desk

On 3rd July, Saturday, Lunglei Battalion of Assam Rifles distributed essential food and items to economically weaker families of Meisatlah and New Saiha.

According to a press release issued by Assam Rifles these families had almost at the fag end of their ration stock and had no options to arrange food/ration for themselves amidst the state lockdown during the time of this pandemic.

In this humanitarian effort, Assam Rifles were assisted Mara Students Organisation (MSO)

Essential items & daily rations including masks & sanitizers were distributed by the Company Operating Base (COB) Saiha of Lunglei Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East).