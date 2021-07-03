PM Narendra Modi Lauds Three Nagaland Villages With 100% Vaccination.

NET Web Desk

The first 3 villages of Nagaland to achieve 100% vaccination against COVID-19, finds mention during PM Modi’s monthly radio program, ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

Reportedly Yali village under Tuensang district, Moalenden village and Longsemdang village under Mokokchung district became the first three villages of the state to achieve 100% vaccination.

MyGovNagaland’s tweet read “#Nagaland’s first 3 villages to achieve 100% vaccination finds mention in PM @narendramodi’s #MannKiBaat @mygovindia @Neiphiu_Rio @CmoNagaland @NagalandCS @HealthNagaland @StateDisaster @dipr_nagaland” – tweeted by MyGov Nagaland.

The three villages have been a part of the mass vaccination drive since June 17.

State Health Department also congratulated the three villages for achieving the feat a month after Nagaland started a vaccination drive for people aged 18 years and above.

However, more and more such villages are being added to the list.

Khensa, Lhuvishe old, Ghukiye, Tichipami, Phuye Old, Shangsa, Lizu New, Izheto, Vishepu, Nutsu village, and others also achieved the 100% vaccination.

While, on June 22, Aoyimkum Village became the first village under Dimapur district to receive 100% inoculation with the 1st Jab.