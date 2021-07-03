Rosy And Samuel Sangma’s Mysterious Deaths – Is Racism A Victim Again?

NET Web Desk

Death of two Nagaland residents – Rosy Sangma and Samuel Sangma in Gurugram, Haryana has raised major skepticism.

These mysterious deaths broke out an outcry in the entire Northeastern region, with people staging protests calling for an immediate justice.

However, this incident as usual could not attain much importance by the national media.

The national media is concerned or rather obsessed with news of insurgency which emanates from Northeastern region. As in bomb blasts, CAA Protests, ambush on the security forces. But there lies a peak to every process. There lies so much more into these regions.

Sudden demise of these two residents from Nagaland pulled out an immense impact amid the Northeastern citizens. But the rest of the country either doesn’t know or doesn’t care.

People from these regions have always been asked to prove their nationality. The problem is that the rest of the country don’t teach the significance of Northeast cultures, their stories – something not yet explored with rest of India. This is all racial discrimination that they routinely face in the rest of the country for their Mongoloid features.

Recently, Kinangaon and neighbouring Garo-inhabited villages staged a candle-light demonstration at Kinangaon ME School, holding pictures and placards while demanding justice for the deceased through an investigation.

The protesters also appealed to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is also the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) convener, to take up the matter earnestly with the Centre.

The Additional CS & Chief Resident Commissioner, Nagaland House, New Delhi, Jyoti Kalash has written to the Additional Commissioner of Police, PERS, SPUNER, New Delhi requesting for expeditious investigation into the matter.

Similarly, the Leader of Opposition, Meghalaya, Mukul Sangma wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene as per law and ensure justice to the deceased persons. “Incidence of this nature and the perception generated thereof have serious negative ramifications and pose serious challenges on peace, harmony and unity of the Nation.” – Sangma wrote.

Earlier, similar cases have prevailed in the mainland India. The mysterious death of Loitam Richard, a Manipuri student in Bengaluru, the murder of Naga girl Ramchanphy Hongray in New Delhi and the alleged suicide of Meghalayan student Dana Sangma are some of the ghastly incidents in the recent past.

A case that should have swept the national headlines is still an apathy to the mainstream media. Do they still think racism in India defines only religious disputes ?