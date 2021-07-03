US Adds Pakistan To Child Soldiers Prevention Act List

NET Web Desk

The United States has added Pakistan along with 14 other nations in the Child Soldiers Prevention Act (CSPA) List to identify foreign governments, who sponsored armed groups to recruit or use child soldiers.

This act might result in restrictions on commercial licensing of military equipment.

Annual Trafficking in Persons (TIP), a publication under CSPA mentions a list of foreign governments that have used child soldiers during the previous year (April 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021).

Other nations included in the list are – Turkey, Afghanistan, Myanmar, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Mali, Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen.

CSPA prohibit will prohibit these specified governments under the authorities – International Military Education and Training, Foreign Military Financing, Excess Defence Articles, and Peacekeeping Operations, with exceptions for some programmes undertaken pursuant to the Peacekeeping Operations authority.

Child soldiers are any children under the age of 18 who are recruited by a state or non-state armed group, and used as fighters, cooks, suicide bombers, human shields, messengers, spies, or for sexual purposes.