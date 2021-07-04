Arunachal Pradesh: CM Pema Khandu Wishes On Apatani’s Grandest Festival Dree

NET WebDesk

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu on July 4th wished all the people of Arunachal Pradesh especially to the Apatani community on the annual festival of Dree.

Dree is celebrated in July, immediately after the transplantation of paddy for protection of crops and a bountiful harvest.

CM Khandu expressed hope that the festival will bless the people with happiness, good health and prosperity.

“Unlike earlier years, celebration of the grandest festival of my Apatani brothers and sisters this year will be subdued due to the ongoing pandemic. However, I believe that no pandemic of whatsoever magnitude can dampen the spirit and joy of Dree festival. Let’s all join our Apatani brothers and sisters in celebrating the festival with wishes and prayers,” he said.

While appealing all not to let their guards down against COVID 19 and continue to follow covid appropriate behaviours, Khandu prayed the Almighty to grant respite from the pandemic to the people.

“This Dree, even as we enjoy and celebrate in the confines of our homes, let’s pray that these hard times end soon and that we may celebrate with grandeur associated with all our indigenous festivals,” Khandu added.