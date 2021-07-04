Tripura Cattle Thief lynching case: Decomposed Body Recovered

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

The decomposed body of a 16-year old boy was recovered from the jungles in Teliamura, Khowai on July 4 Saturday. Allegedly he was accompanying the other three cattle lifters killed on June 20th’s mob-lynching.

Khowai SP, Dr. Kiran Kumar said that the body was recovered on Saturday based on the statement of one of the accused.

On June 20, three youths were brutally beaten to death by locals of the North Maharanipur area under Mungiakami police station in the Teliamura sub-division on suspicion of being cattle thieves. They were accompanied by another young man Selim Mia alias Hridoy (16). He is the son of Abdul Quader, a resident of Bardowal, Sonamura sub-division which is about 100 KMs away from Teliamura.

On July 3rd, Saturday, the police recovered his body from the forests of Uttar Maharanipur’s Shubharam Para under Mungiakami police station.

Ripon Debbarma was arrested on July 1 on suspicion of being involved in the lynching. Based on his interrogation the Mungiakami police on Saturday arrested another Deendayal Kumar Debbarma (32).

Mungiakami Police Station officer in-charge, Teliamura sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Sona Charan Jamatia, Khowai district superintendent of police Kiran Kumar, Additional superintendent of police Rajib Sengupta and others rushed to the spot.

Police have sent Selim Miah’s body to the morgue of Teliamura Sub-Divisional Hospital for autopsy.