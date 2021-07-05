3 Held With Contraband Worth Rs 1.43 Cr in Nagaland

NET Web Desk

Recently, the security forces arrested three individuals, and retrieved Contraband worth Rs 1.43 Cr.

A press release issued by the PRO, asserted to have seized these substances from a vehicle at 4th Mile, Dimapur.

For further investigation, the 3 held along with recovered substance were handed over to the Customs Officials Dimapur Division.

Meanwhile, based on a specific input, security forces in a joint operation with the State Police seized 1296 logs of smuggled Burma Teak, worth approx. Rs 5 crores at Thilixu, Dimapur District.

For further investigation, the teaks retrieved were handed over to Forest Department, Dimapur District.