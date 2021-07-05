Arunachal Pradesh: Fire Guts Shops In Changlang, Public Renews Demand For Fire Station

Tanu Bulo

Seven shops were engulfed by fire and turned to ashes at Singpho village in Miao. Desperate attempts by the locals and Miao battalion of the Indian Army failed to douse the raging fire in time.

The cause of the fire accident was ascertained as a short circuit by a preliminary enquiry conducted by T. Chetri, Officer-in-charge Miao PS.

In the absence of a fire brigade, the public and the army personnel tried dousing off the fire with everything they could get hold of including buckets of water, sand, sticks & rods. Though the fire could be brought under control, it had already destroyed seven shops by that time.

Miao town is not new to such accidents. In the past also, similar fire accidents have occurred which could have been easily averted if a fire station was nearby.

Expressing deep resentment towards administration and political leaders, the public in unison has once again demanded a fire station in the area.